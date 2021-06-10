$1.30 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE CBOE opened at $114.11 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

