$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.90. 1,484,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.