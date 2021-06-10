$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 1,765,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

