$112.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post $112.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $569.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $678.81 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 130.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

