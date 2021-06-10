$113.61 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $113.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

DOC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 1,669,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,080. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

