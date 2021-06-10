$119.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $119.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

