$139.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $139.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.94 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $536.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 272,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

