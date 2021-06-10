$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,961.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.57. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.