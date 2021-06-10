1,421 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 315.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.