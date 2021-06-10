160,485 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 160,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Luxfer by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $2,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

