17,582 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

