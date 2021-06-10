$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.92 billion and the highest is $18.69 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 49,322,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,925,711. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 398,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 226,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 169,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

