$192.04 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report sales of $192.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.80 million and the highest is $195.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $775.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.89. 439,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.82. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

