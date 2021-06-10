1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

