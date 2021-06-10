$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 7,820,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,968,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

