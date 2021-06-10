20,021 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 506,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 188,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

