206,973 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 206,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 45.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -457.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

