2,187 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

CM opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.