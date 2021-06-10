$239.89 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $239.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.31 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $950.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.43. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

