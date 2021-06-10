$26.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $26.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $91.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,823. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

