2,700 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

