2,700 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $28,247,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,812 shares of company stock worth $12,578,413. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

