$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPO remained flat at $$97.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

