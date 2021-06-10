$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. AECOM also reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

