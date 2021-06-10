$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

