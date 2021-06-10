$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post sales of $30.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.18 billion and the highest is $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. 958,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.