3,133 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $408,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,657,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,934,000. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,668,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,062,130 shares of company stock valued at $61,854,615.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

