$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.53 million to $33.60 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

