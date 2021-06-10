4,009 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 589,075 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,790,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 10,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

