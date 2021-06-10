50,152 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,455,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 135,419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

