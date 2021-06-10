5,903 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,744. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

