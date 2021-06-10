616,000 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 616,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712,000. StoneCo comprises 6.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. 62,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.