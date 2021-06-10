6,435 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after acquiring an additional 160,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.60 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

