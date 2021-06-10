$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $681.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on COOP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.