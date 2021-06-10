$7.18 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. 6,552,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.