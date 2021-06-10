8,008 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE HPP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -740.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

