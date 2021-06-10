$815.10 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $815.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.80 million and the highest is $816.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

NYSE:ENS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 140,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,207. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

