82,813 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,000. Airbnb accounts for 2.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $5,792,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,777,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.23. 139,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,253 shares of company stock worth $134,204,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

