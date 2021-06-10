871,200 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 871,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

