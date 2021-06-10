A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 30,706 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.63.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

