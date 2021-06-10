A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 568,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after buying an additional 156,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

