Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS.

ASO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

