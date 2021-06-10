Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 48,980 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,980 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

