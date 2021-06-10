Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.10. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.