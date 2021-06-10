Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235,627.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.91 million and $235,627.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.08 or 0.06762717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01640987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00450361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00159015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00730640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00459563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00373392 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

