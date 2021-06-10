Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.71

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 305073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$874.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.42.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

