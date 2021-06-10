Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,500,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.26 million and a P/E ratio of -117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

