Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gannett stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.79. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.