Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Textainer Group worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

