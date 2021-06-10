Advisory Research Inc. Sells 12,546 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 632,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

